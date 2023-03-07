Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Search is on for next Governor of Gibraltar

By Priya Gulraj
7th March 2023

The search has begun for the next Governor of Gibraltar, as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Tuesday published the role on its Civil Service Jobs website with a start date of May, 2024. The FCDO described the role of the Governor as one which is “high profile and highly political…with the scrutiny that...

