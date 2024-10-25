Šefčovič vows continued efforts on Gibraltar treaty amid UK-EU reset
Maroš Šefčovič, the European Commission vice president who has led the Gibraltar treaty negotiation for the EU, has vowed to “continue efforts” to secure agreement, highlighting the talks as a key element of efforts to strengthen UK/EU relations. Mr Šefčovič was responding to written questions from the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs as part...
