Sheridan Povedano focuses on Main Street for GCS writing initiative
Aspiring writer Sheridan Povedano will pen a series of essays on Main Street as part of a writing initiative organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services. The writing initiative was open to young authors aged 14 to 25 with applicants encouraged to promote Gibraltar stories and Llanito in their work. Miss Povedano pitched her idea to write...
