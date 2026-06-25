Short Story Competition Winner - School Years 4 to 5: Hannah Allen, with ‘Daydreaming’

Hi, my name is Joseph but all my friends call me Joe, and if you ask any one of my friends what I’m like they would say one thing. They would say I have a very imaginative mind. I’m forever daydreaming about the most unusual things. Well, I’m going to tell you a story, a story about my very imaginative mind!

One day in maths class my teacher was droning on about fractions and decimals, when her voice suddenly faded into the background. I found myself in a daydream. In my daydream I was president for the day. I made a new law that there would be no school on Fridays, and every day would be Pancake Day. Then I went even further into my daydream. I daydreamed about going to space, meeting aliens, touching shooting stars, and visiting space stations. I daydreamed about time travel and meeting dinosaurs, Neanderthals, and ancient bugs.

I daydreamed about gruesome ghosts and gauls, witches and wizards, and scary skeletons. I daydreamed about meeting Santa, Mrs Clause and the Elves. I daydreamed about shopping for TVs, videogames and sweets. I daydreamed about football, basketball and hockey.

As you can see I daydreamed of nearly every topic you can think of. I quite forgot I was in school, but I still went on daydreaming. Daydreaming about this and that and this and that. Before I knew it the lesson was over, and all my surroundings started moving. From a distance I heard my teacher say, “Joseph, don't forget your homework tomorrow!” If I were president I would make any teachers who made me do my homework work all night as well as all day! I thought to myself.

I went to bed that night thinking about my day. The next morning, I went to school and in my maths class my teacher asked me, “Joseph, where’s your homework?” Uh Oh!

Judge’s Comments:

As a fellow, life-long daydreamer this story spoke to me. The listing in the story works well to capture the reader and replicate the wandering mind. I too wish that every day would be Pancake Day! Even though the story ends with a bump back to reality, the message is clear - imagination is key.