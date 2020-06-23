Short Story Competition Years 11 – 13 runner up A Day at The Circus By Alexandra Lester
Long he had been drifting there before the discovery of the body was for the coroner to determine later. His blouse had ripped on the splintered sides of the tub, the one they used to bathe the elephants, littered with the colourful shreds of his rainbow polka dots. His oversized, blood-red clown shoes were floating...
