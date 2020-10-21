Simple steps
In announcing new public health measures yesterday, the Gibraltar Government aimed to avoid another lockdown while allowing as much normality as possible. In achieving that goal, we all have a role to play. There will be some legislative changes to tighten rules for restaurants and bars, in particular for those in the popular Chatham Counterguard...
