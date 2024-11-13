‘Slow Puncture’ chronicles friendship and resilience through Dementia
‘Slow Puncture’, a new memoir chronicling the friendship of Peter Berry and Deb Bunt, sheds light on the challenges and unexpected triumphs of living with young-onset Alzheimer’s. The duo will talk about their book ‘Slow Puncture, Living well with Dementia’ this Sunday at 10am in the Garrison Library as part of the Gibunco Gibraltar International...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here