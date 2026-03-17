Sold out shows for Melon Diesel in ‘La Gira de Mr Bond’ tour

Gibraltarian band Melon Diesel’s tour has launched to sold out shows with more to follow in April and later this year.

Earlier this year Melon Diesel launched their highly anticipated ‘La Gira de Mr Bond’ tour with two completely sold-out shows at the Sunborn’s Aurora ballroom.

Recently the band sold-out two more shows with original members Dylan Ferro, Danny Bugeja, and Dani Fa performing at Madrid’s Teatro Eslava.

The concerts follow the 25th anniversary of the pop-rock band's debut album and will bring the special tour to audiences across Spain. The band were recognised by an Extraordinary Award at the Gibraltar Cultural Services’ Cultural Awards in 2022 ahead of the 25th anniversary.

The band has more shows across Spain later this year. They have tour dates in Valladolid, Gijon, Zaragoza, Barcelona, and Murcia, in April, May and November this year.

Formed in 1995, the Melon Diesel made their mark in the music industry with the double platinum ‘La Cuesta de Mister Bond’ in 2000 and the gold-certified ‘Hombre en el Espejo’ in 2001.

This year marks a new chapter with the launch of ‘La Gira de Mr Bond’ and tour dates across Gibraltar and Spain.