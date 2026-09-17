Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spanish police perform CPR on man who collapsed near frontier

By Chronicle Staff
16th September 2026

Three Spanish Policia Nacional officers performed CPR on a man near the Gibraltar frontier after two Gibraltarian women alerted them and asked for help, the Policia Nacional said in a statement. 

The incident happened recently in the area around the frontier, where officers found the man lying on the ground and gasping for breath. 

The officers immediately called for medical assistance and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation in an effort to maintain the man’s vital signs until paramedics arrived. 

The report said the three officers continued CPR without interruption for several minutes before medical teams reached the scene and took over his care. 

The man was subsequently stabilised. 

“The rapid and coordinated response of the three officers was crucial in providing initial assistance to the man and maintaining his vital signs in the minutes before medical professionals intervened,” the statement said. 

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish police perform CPR on man who collapsed near frontier

Wed 16th Sep, 2026

Local News

Campaign urges public to ‘pause before you post’ after sudden deaths

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Brexit

‘Today it’s calm, but it’s relentless’, Llamas says of treaty rollout 

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Local News

New Harbours units proposed for El Martillo multi-office complex

Wed 16th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Ladbrokes owner Entain set to axe a fifth of customer care jobs globally 

16th September 2026

UK/Spain News
Gibraltar and the Campo referenced in Spanish declassified intelligence reports 

14th September 2026

UK/Spain News
La Linea court reaffirms decision to close of Eastside reclamation case, prosecutor appeals

11th September 2026

UK/Spain News
Second day of travel chaos as Nats boss to face Transport Secretary

9th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026