Spanish police perform CPR on man who collapsed near frontier

Three Spanish Policia Nacional officers performed CPR on a man near the Gibraltar frontier after two Gibraltarian women alerted them and asked for help, the Policia Nacional said in a statement.

The incident happened recently in the area around the frontier, where officers found the man lying on the ground and gasping for breath.

The officers immediately called for medical assistance and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation in an effort to maintain the man’s vital signs until paramedics arrived.

The report said the three officers continued CPR without interruption for several minutes before medical teams reached the scene and took over his care.

The man was subsequently stabilised.

“The rapid and coordinated response of the three officers was crucial in providing initial assistance to the man and maintaining his vital signs in the minutes before medical professionals intervened,” the statement said.