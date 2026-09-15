GHA seeks permission for temporary ambulance service building

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has filed an application with the Town Planner for a temporary two-storey modular building to provide administrative and staff facilities for the Ambulance Service at St Bernard’s Hospital.

The proposed building is set to be located in an external area to the rear of the hospital’s main building and would have a footprint of approximately 143 square metres.

According to a planning statement prepared by Orfila Architects and filed with the application on behalf of the GHA, the proposed facility will provide accommodation required by the end user to meet its current operational and administrative needs.

“The proposed facility is intended to provide suitable accommodation for administration staff and associated operational requirements, improving the working environment and supporting the continued operation of the Ambulance Service,” said the statement.

The plans include a staff living and welfare area connected to a kitchen, toilet and shower facilities, as well as boardrooms and office space.

The building would have ground and first-floor levels, with its modular design intended to allow “for its installation with limited intervention to the existing site and provides a practical and flexible solution to the accommodation requirements of the GHA Ambulance Service.”

The planning statement added that the facility is “intended to be temporary in nature” and would provide the necessary facilities while allowing for the future review of the site's accommodation requirements.