Spring Flower Show to take place in April

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society has announced that its Spring Flower Show Competition and Exhibition 2026 will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall from April 14 to April 17.

Participants entering the competition have been asked to bring their exhibits to the John Mackintosh Hall between 10am and 6pm on April 13, ahead of judging.

Judging will take place on April 14 from 10.30am.

The adult section will be judged by Sally Welch, who is as an experienced flower arranger with many years of involvement through the Estepona Flower Club.

The junior section will be judged by Jessica Leaper from Whole Wild World.

The society said spring flower displays created by local schools would also be judged in situ by Ms Leaper on April 13.

The Urban Oasis Award, which recognises greening efforts across Gibraltar, will be judged by a panel made up of Andrew Abrines, Paul Passano and Andrea Monteiro.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Convent on April 14 at 6.30pm, with prizes to be presented by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Dr John Cortes and a representative of Cascais Construction, the event’s sponsor.

During the ceremony, the winners of the schools’ spring flower displays and the Urban Oasis Award will be announced.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until April 17.

More information is available at www.gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com.