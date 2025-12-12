Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

St Bernard's Year 2 pupils explore medieval life at Discovery Fortress

By Chronicle Staff
12th December 2025

Year 2 pupils from St Bernard’s Lower Primary School spent a day exploring the topic of castles through a series of activities at the newly developed Discovery Fortress outdoor learning facilities.

The visit focused on aspects of medieval life. With support from Gibralflora, pupils planted fruit and vegetables to gain a practical understanding of how communities in the past grew their own produce. They later role-played buying and selling at a mini-market while working within a set budget, combining historical learning with numeracy skills.

Pupils also designed and crafted their own shields with personalised coats of arms before using them in a re-enactment of a castle siege using bean bags. Additional activities included leaf rubbing art and composing music inspired by the castle theme.

The programme included an escape room challenge in which pupils solved clues about the Moorish Castle and the history of the Moors in Gibraltar. The activity was designed to encourage teamwork, problem-solving and historical discovery.

Staff said the day offered a mix of learning, creativity and outdoor activity, and helped strengthen pupils’ interest in the topic of castles and their stories.

Most Read

Sports

Spanish rugby federation to challenge Rugby Europe decision on Gibraltar membership

Thu 11th Dec, 2025

Local News

Redevelopment of Tovey Cottage in Upper Rock gets unanimous planning support

Thu 11th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

‘G-less’ personalised registration numbers to go on sale this Friday

Thu 11th Dec, 2025

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps one match away from Knockout stage of Conference League

Thu 11th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Alfred Gerada wins poetry competition with Llanito tribute to dementia

12th December 2025

Local News
Santos delivers workshop to Gibraltar College travel and tourism students

12th December 2025

Local News
Supported Needs and Disability Office provides training on attachment and neurodiversity

12th December 2025

Local News
‘G-less’ personalised plates raise over £500,000 in first three hours

12th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025