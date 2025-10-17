Steering group established to review RGP governance

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, have established a steering group to examine reforms to the governance of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The move was announced in a joint statement issued on Friday by The Convent and No.6 Convent Place, although it had previously been flagged by the Governor in an interview with this newspaper last July.

The group will provide strategic oversight and act as a forum to evaluate the current system of police governance and accountability, as defined under the Police Act 2006.

It will assess the existing framework and consider alternative models, including those used in other jurisdictions.

“It has been nearly 20 years since the current model of police governance in Gibraltar was introduced,” Sir Ben said.

“It has served Gibraltar well but demands on policing in our small community have grown more complex.”

“For over a year, I have been working with key stakeholders to consider how best to align accountability, responsibility, and resourcing.”

“The creation of the steering group, which I co-chaired with the Chief Minister, brings together all those with a stake in police governance.”

“We look forward to working closely with the Gibraltar Police Authority, the Royal Gibraltar Police, and the Government of Gibraltar to review the current arrangements and explore how they might be reformed and improved.”

Under the Police Act, the Gibraltar Police Authority is responsible for ensuring the maintenance of an efficient and effective police force, within available financial resources, and for upholding high standards of integrity and independence, the statement said.

The GPA is also tasked with publishing the annual policing plan and report and managing complaints.

The Governor retains ultimate oversight of the GPA and is responsible for policing aspects of national security, while the Government of Gibraltar meets the RGP’s budgetary requirements.

The current Police Authority model reflects the UK framework in place at the time the legislation was enacted, although most police forces in England and Wales have since moved away from this model.

The steering group will assess whether the existing system should be retained, enhanced or replaced.

It will analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the current model and others used elsewhere to determine the most suitable structure for Gibraltar.

The group will be jointly chaired by the Governor and the Chief Minister.

Members will include the Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham; the Attorney General, Michael Llamas; the Chief Secretary, Glendon Martinez; the Chair of the GPA, Peter Montegriffo; and the Commissioner of the RGP, Owain Richards.

Former Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, will chair a working group that will report to the steering group.

The working group will carry out research and conduct public and professional consultation.

“It is right that we consider the present arrangements for law enforcement and RGP oversight and accountability and, if appropriate, make the necessary changes to reflect changing times so as to maintain structures current and effective,” Mr Picardo said.

“Work on this topic has been ongoing for some time and the setting up of a formal steering committee will regenerate the work in earnest and now catalyse a more in-depth and holistic approach.”

“This is of particular relevance now with the changes presented by the Treaty and the impact that it will have on law enforcement.”

Mr Montegriffo, the Chair of the GPA, added: “Whilst the Authority is made up of entirely voluntary members with limited administrative support, it is very conscious of its significant statutory duties.”

“It is also very mindful of how times and demands have evolved since it was established in 2006.”

“We have already undertaken considerable research into the governance arrangements in other jurisdictions.”

“The work of the steering committee will consider all options, aiming to find the most suitable model that achieves improved and more effective overarching law enforcement and Royal Gibraltar Police governance.”

“We are now formally embarking on this substantive and very important exercise.”