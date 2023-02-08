Stories shared in GibTalks 2023
GibTalks returned for its eighth edition this year at the John Mackintosh Hall last Saturday with 17 speakers sharing their stories. Today the Chronicle looks at the afternoon session. By Elena Scialtiel The audience at John Mackintosh Hall heard stories of mental health, charity, and the OS 35 shipwreck during the afternoon session of GibTalks....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here