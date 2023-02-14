Storm damages OS 35 wreck but no pollution reported
Heavy swells that battered Gibraltar’s coastline in recent days appear to have damaged the wreck of the OS 35, which is sitting lower on the seabed, the Gibraltar Port Authority said on Tuesday. Despite the damage, however, no oil pollution from the wreck has been observed by GOA and Department of Environment staff monitoring the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here