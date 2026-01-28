Storm Kristin leaves 250 evacuated in the Campo as Algeciras port closes and damage mounts 

By Maria Jesus Corrales

Storm Kristin caused widespread disruption across the Campo de Gibraltar on Wednesday as heavy rain and strong winds led to flooding, evacuations and the closure of the Port of Algeciras.

Around 250 residents living near the Guadarranque river in San Roque were evacuated as a precaution amid concerns over rising water levels.

The port of Algeciras was closed after flooding on the southern access road left around 2,800 lorries unable to move.

Emergency services across the region dealt with scores of incidents linked to fallen trees, standing water and damage to infrastructure.

In Los Barrios, the local dog pound appealed for help to rehome large dogs due to the risk of flooding.

Strong winds, heavy rain and coastal conditions prompted Spain’s state meteorological agency, Aemet, to place the area under an orange weather alert until Wednesday night.

Incidents reported included flooding, fallen trees, damaged road signs and the collapse of some walls, particularly in San Roque.

The Andalusian regional government ordered the evacuation of residents from flood-prone areas along the Guadarranque river, where increased water flow was expected due to further rainfall and the planned release of water from a nearby dam that was approaching full capacity.

San Roque city council opened the Puente Mayorga sports hall for evacuees, although most residents chose to stay with family members.

In La Línea, flooding was reported in several areas, while strong wind gusts brought down trees and branches and damaged part of the cemetery perimeter.

Municipal police said they were overwhelmed by the volume of emergency calls.

In Algeciras, municipal police remained deployed in a special operation, focusing in particular on the accumulation of lorries in industrial estates waiting to access the port.

Emergency services remained on alert due to continued concerns over flooding on the southern access road.

Power cuts were also reported in parts of Algeciras and Tarifa after a lightning strike overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday, according to electricity provider Endesa.

Supplies were progressively restored throughout Wednesday.

The regional government suspended school classes and activities at day centres across the Campo on Wednesday afternoon.

Residents were urged to take extra precautions, avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from coastal and river areas.

Los Barrios dog pound SOS Canya renewed its appeal on social media for help to rehouse animals, calling for people to “urgently remove more dogs from the pound”, particularly large dogs requiring individual secure spaces.