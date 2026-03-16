Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust donates £1,000 to support Ramadan charity ftour

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust has donated £1,000 to the 100% Mamans Association for Single Mothers to support its Ramadan charity ftour for members and their families.

The Trust said the donation, equivalent to 12,000 Moroccan dirhams, formed part of its continued support for vulnerable families and its wider philanthropic work linking Gibraltar and Morocco.

The 100% Mamans Association said the Ramadan solidarity ftour was more than the breaking of the fast, and described it as a gathering that brought together board members, staff, single mothers, children connected to the association, partners and friends.

This year’s event was also supported by other partner organisations backing the association’s work with single mothers and their children.

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust thanked the Gibraltar community and its trustees for their continued support and fundraising efforts, which it said had made initiatives of this kind possible.

It also thanked all those who contributed to the event, describing it as a meaningful moment of solidarity, dignity and community support for the mothers and children of the association.

Further information on sponsorship is available from Steven Peter Marin on +350 58009047.