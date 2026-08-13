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Thu 13th Aug, 2026

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Features

Summer Slops brings entertainment and music across Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
13th August 2026

Summer Slops returned this summer with four events across Gibraltar, bringing live entertainment and family activities to beaches and public spaces over four consecutive Thursdays. 

The programme, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and produced by Fresh Pro AVL, began at Eastern Beach on July 16 before moving to Catalan Bay on July 23, Casemates Square on July 30 and concluding at Camp Bay on August 6. 

The annual events have been celebrated as part of Gibraltar's summer calendar. 

Gibraltar Cultural Services is working closely with Fresh Pro AVL to deliver a series of community and tourist-focused events designed to appeal to people of all ages. 

Before these events started, the Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said the Summer Slops programme played an important role in bringing the community together while also showcasingGibraltar to visitors during the busy summer season. 

Mr Santos said: "These events are intended to be enjoyed by people of all ages in our community.” 

"They also showcase Gibraltar as the vibrant energetic tourist destination it is to our visitors.” 

"We envisage they will be as well attended and as enjoyed as last year." 

The four events are taking place on consecutive Thursdays, offering entertainment across Gibraltar's east side, west side and town centre during the height of the summer. 

Further information is available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department by emailing info@culture.gi or by calling 20067236. 

Gallery by Johnny Bugeja.

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