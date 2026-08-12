Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Aug, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar set for 93% partial solar eclipse tonight

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2026

Gibraltar is set to experience a deep partial solar eclipse today with more than 93% of the Sun expected to be obscured shortly before sunset, and the Astronomical Society has urged the public to take precautions when observing the eclipse.

The eclipse will begin at 7.44pm, when the Moon first starts moving across the Sun at around 17 degrees above the western horizon.

Maximum eclipse will occur at 8.39pm, when more than 93% of the solar disc will be covered, leaving a narrow crescent of sunlight and creating noticeably subdued daylight across Gibraltar.

The partially eclipsed Sun will then set over the Bay of Gibraltar towards Algeciras at 9.15pm, while the eclipse is still in progress.

The event will be visible from Gibraltar as the path of totality crosses Greenland, Iceland and northern Spain. The Rock will experience a 93% partial eclipse.

The eclipse will occur low in the west-northwest sky, meaning an unobstructed view of the western horizon will be needed.

Suggested viewing locations include West View Park, Queensway Promenade, Camp Bay and Little Bay, as well as elevated terraces and rooftops with clear views across the Bay of Gibraltar.

Gibraltar Astronomical Society President, William Recagno, said: “Looking directly at the Sun without proper protection is dangerous.”

Certified ISO 12312-2 solar eclipse glasses or approved indirect viewing methods such as pinhole projectors should be used throughout the eclipse.

Telescopes, binoculars and cameras should only be used with appropriate front-mounted solar filters, as the remaining sunlight can cause permanent eye damage even when more than 93% of the Sun is obscured.

With clear weather, the combination of the deep eclipse and sunset over the Bay is expected to provide a significant astronomical spectacle visible from Gibraltar.

Members of the public have been encouraged to arrive at their chosen viewing location early and observe the eclipse safely.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Generous Hearts helps Ceuta charity supporting hundreds of migrants

Tue 11th Aug, 2026

UK/Spain News

2.6 tonnes of cocaine seized in Atlantic, four arrests including Gibraltar resident

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Features

Roxana Vilerio: 'We are women, we are free and we are independent'

Tue 11th Aug, 2026

Local News

Telesurgery in Gibraltar set to expand as AI transforms healthcare, robotic surgeon says

Tue 11th Aug, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th August 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Papal diplomat to present book on Pope Benedict XVI at 2026 Literary Festival

12th August 2026

Local News
Wider challenge with aging population for GHA bed management

12th August 2026

Local News
Careers Fair 2026 registration deadline extended

11th August 2026

Local News
Cultural Awards nominees announced

11th August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026