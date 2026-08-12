Gibraltar set for 93% partial solar eclipse tonight

Gibraltar is set to experience a deep partial solar eclipse today with more than 93% of the Sun expected to be obscured shortly before sunset, and the Astronomical Society has urged the public to take precautions when observing the eclipse.

The eclipse will begin at 7.44pm, when the Moon first starts moving across the Sun at around 17 degrees above the western horizon.

Maximum eclipse will occur at 8.39pm, when more than 93% of the solar disc will be covered, leaving a narrow crescent of sunlight and creating noticeably subdued daylight across Gibraltar.

The partially eclipsed Sun will then set over the Bay of Gibraltar towards Algeciras at 9.15pm, while the eclipse is still in progress.

The event will be visible from Gibraltar as the path of totality crosses Greenland, Iceland and northern Spain. The Rock will experience a 93% partial eclipse.

The eclipse will occur low in the west-northwest sky, meaning an unobstructed view of the western horizon will be needed.

Suggested viewing locations include West View Park, Queensway Promenade, Camp Bay and Little Bay, as well as elevated terraces and rooftops with clear views across the Bay of Gibraltar.

Gibraltar Astronomical Society President, William Recagno, said: “Looking directly at the Sun without proper protection is dangerous.”

Certified ISO 12312-2 solar eclipse glasses or approved indirect viewing methods such as pinhole projectors should be used throughout the eclipse.

Telescopes, binoculars and cameras should only be used with appropriate front-mounted solar filters, as the remaining sunlight can cause permanent eye damage even when more than 93% of the Sun is obscured.

With clear weather, the combination of the deep eclipse and sunset over the Bay is expected to provide a significant astronomical spectacle visible from Gibraltar.

Members of the public have been encouraged to arrive at their chosen viewing location early and observe the eclipse safely.