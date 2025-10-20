Supported Needs and Disability Office attends European Accessibility Summit in Brussels

The Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) from the Ministry of Equality attended the European Accessibility Summit held in Brussels. SNDO Manager Jenny Victory represented Gibraltar at the event, which was organised by the European Disability Forum.

The Forum works closely with the European Parliament, the European Commission and the Council of the European Union to advocate for the rights of over 100 million persons with disabilities across Europe.

The summit featured 23 speakers addressing a range of topics, including the future of technology through lived experience, accessibility in public procurement, higher education, and video games.

Keynote speaker, Belgium’s Federal Minister for Persons with Disabilities, Rob Beenders, shared his personal experience of hearing loss and the use of cochlear implants. He said: “We must embrace the full diversity of human abilities.”

“Build a society where inclusion is not the exception, but the norm.”

Minister Beenders also discussed the European Accessibility Act (EAA), followed by a panel session on the Act’s implementation across EU member states, including Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany.

Other topics included the interpretation of EU legislation and the role of artificial intelligence in accessibility. Speakers noted the need to distinguish between artificial intelligence, assistive technology and accessibility, despite their close relationship.

Mrs Victory said: “The summit has given me the opportunity to network with key people working within the disability field across Europe and the world. Gibraltar is not an EU member state, but it is important to factor in EU frameworks when developing our local policies.”

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “These events give us the opportunity to discuss key issues relevant to Gibraltar with other countries, share information and learn how to navigate implementing and monitoring legislation.”

“The Supported Needs and Disability Office are continually assessing and updating our practices and legislation to ensure the Ministry of Equality is offering the best legal protection and best practices to our community.”