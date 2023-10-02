Taking the plunge into frontline politics

By Leslie Bruzon

As I embark on this new journey into frontline politics, I want to share my story and the motivations behind it. For many years, I have been involved in the Liberal Party, working with Dr Joseph Garcia behind the scenes and as an election agent in 2011 and 2015. I am someone who is eager to contribute to the future of Gibraltar.

My background as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in the Gibraltar Ambulance Service, my experience in the front-line of Gibraltar's COVID-19 response, and my passion for healthcare and sports, have all played a crucial role in shaping my decision.

For over two decades, I have been a loyal member of the Liberal Party, holding its principles and values close to my heart. During this time, I have witnessed the party's growth and transformation, and I have actively contributed to its policy work and campaigns. Now, I am ready to take the next step, to serve not just as a member but as a candidate dedicated to translating the GSLP Liberals vision for the future into reality.

My role as an EMT has been a defining part of my life. I have had the privilege of providing essential medical care to our community during critical moments. I've seen the struggles, the resilience, and the hope of our people.

This experience has given me a deep appreciation of the importance of accessible and high-quality healthcare.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about unprecedented challenges, and it was during this crisis that I witnessed the relentless dedication of our government. As a frontline member of the response team, I saw, first-hand, how hard our leaders worked to protect the health and well-being of our citizens. Their commitment to public safety and the swift actions taken to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, must be commended by all.

The collaborative efforts to support those in need and ensure the smooth rollout of our vaccination programme showcased the strength and resilience of Gibraltar's public institutions.

It was during this time that the idea of stepping into frontline politics started to take shape as I realised that I had a unique perspective to offer. I did not make my decision lightly though it was born out of a desire to contribute to the collective efforts that safeguard our community's well-being and future prosperity.

As a father of two children, I feel a huge sense of responsibility to ensure that Gibraltar continues to be a place where our youth can prosper. My children, like all of our young people, deserve the best opportunities and a bright future. I am totally committed, if you give me the honour, to working tirelessly to create a Gibraltar where our young people, our sporting community, and our wider population as a whole, can pursue their dreams and aspirations without any limitations.

In addition to my work in healthcare, I have also been a convenor for Unite the Union. This role has provided me with a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by our healthcare workers and the importance of advocating for their rights and working conditions. My experience with Unite the Union has strengthened my resolve to champion healthcare as a pillar of our society.

I am also extremely passionate about sports, which I view as an essential component of a healthy and vibrant community. Sports has the power to unite people, promote physical and mental well-being, and foster a sense of pride in our community.

I love Gibraltar and its people. I am confident that my experiences have all shaped my perspective and my desire to serve in a way that prepares me for the responsibility of ministerial office. Together, we can create a Gibraltar where our collective future is even brighter and more promising than ours once was.

Gibraltar hasn’t come this far to ONLY come this far. We are leaving no one behind. We have the commitment, and conviction to get the job done. On 12 October, vote for all ten GSLP Liberal candidates. Vision, vitality and continued prosperity - our commitment for getting the job done and to Keep Gibraltar Safe.