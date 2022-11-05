‘The art of expressing ourselves is vital in our lives’ – Jane Langdon
Last week we learnt how the young Serfaty sisters – artists Bathsheba, Jane and Willa – grew up in a home surrounded by love and art. Influenced by their artistic father, well-known local businessman, Leon Serfaty, they were also fully supported in their endeavours by their mother. We learnt how 50 years ago they staged...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here