The case for a local commissioner

By Louis Wink

The recent announcement by the Gibraltar Police Authority that it is advertising for a new Commissioner of Police to succeed Richard Ullger upon his retirement in April 2024 has sparked significant discussions about the future of policing in Gibraltar.

As this decision will have far-reaching implications, particularly given Gibraltar’s unique challenges, here are my thoughts on the advantages of appointing a local commissioner while also weighing the potential benefits and drawbacks of appointing someone from outside Gibraltar.

The appointment of a local person brings a deep understanding of Gibraltar’s legal framework, cultural idiosyncrasies and social dynamics.

This is especially critical as Gibraltar navigates the uncertain outcomes of the Brexit treaty negotiations.

Should a treaty with the EU and Spain materialise, enhanced cross-border cooperation will require strong relationships and cultural sensitivity, both of which a local appointee is best equipped to provide.

Conversely, in a non-treaty scenario, increased border tensions, potential trade disruptions, and security challenges will demand swift, informed, and community-focused responses, qualities that a local leader with established trust and experience can deliver effectively.

Additionally, the expected forthcoming recommendations from the McGrail Inquiry are expected to call for significant reforms in policing structure, accountability, and community trust.

A local appointee, who understands the nuances of Gibraltar’s unique law enforcement history, will be better positioned to implement these changes effectively and transparently.

Their connection to the community will foster greater public confidence, ensuring that reforms are both meaningful and widely accepted.

However, appointing someone from outside Gibraltar could bring fresh perspectives and innovative practices from other jurisdictions.

External candidates may offer new approaches to long-standing challenges and help implement global best practices in policing.

This could invigorate the Royal Gibraltar Police with a sense of modernisation and change.

On the other hand, an external appointee may face a steep learning curve in understanding Gibraltar’s unique social, cultural, and geopolitical environment.

They may struggle to build trust in a close-knit community and lack the local networks necessary to navigate sensitive issues, such as Brexit implications and cross-border relationships with law enforcement agencies in Spain.

Ultimately, while the insights and experience of an external appointee could bring value, the benefits of a local commissioner, rooted in their familiarity, established trust, and commitment to Gibraltar’s specific needs, are far more compelling.

In these challenging times, the RGP needs a leader who understands its people, its challenges, and its opportunities.

A local appointee embodies these qualities, offering the stability, continuity, and culturally-informed leadership that the RGP needs to navigate the future.

The only disadvantage I see in the appointment of a local commissioner is the potential mistrust there might be within some sectors of the local community about the perceived bias given his close ties with the community he serves.

However, these very connections can enhance trust, accountability, and the effectiveness of policing in a small jurisdiction like Gibraltar.

A local commissioner’s familiarity with the community does not necessarily equate to bias. Instead, it can foster a deeper understanding of local needs and sensitivities.

In our closely-knit society, an appointee with established relationships and cultural awareness is better equipped to manage public expectations and address issues proactively.

Trust, which is fundamental to effective law enforcement, is more likely to be cultivated by someone who understands the unique dynamics of the community.

Furthermore, the RGP has to be guided by clear codes of ethics, robust oversight mechanisms, and institutional accountability, all of which mitigate the risk of any perceived or actual biases.

Additionally, appointing an external candidate on the basis of avoiding potential biases could itself be counterproductive, as a lack of local knowledge or integration might alienate the community.

Ultimately, it is the leader’s professionalism, integrity, transparency, and commitment to justice, not the nature of their local ties, that determine public confidence in impartiality.

Louis Wink is a former Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police.