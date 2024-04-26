The Chief Minister’s Message on Workers Memorial Day and International Workers’ Day 2024

Remembering the Fallen and Celebrating the Workers Today

Today I write to highlight two important days in which we celebrate workers and their rights: Workers Memorial Day and the 1st of May, International Workers' Day.

On Workers Memorial Day, on the 28th of April, we honour the memory of those who have lost their lives or suffered injuries or illnesses as a result of their work.

We must remember those who died at, or as result of, work as well as fight for the protection of the lives of those who are at work today.

As we commemorate this day, I therefore also reaffirm my Government’s commitment to ensuring that every worker in Gibraltar has a safe, healthy, and fair working environment.

That means that we must be as alive to challenges to health and safety on building sites as we must be to challenges to health and safety in the office environment.

We will continue to work with the trade unions, employers and civil society to protect and promote the rights and interests of the workers.

We also, on the 1st of May, celebrate the achievements and contributions of the working people who, through Union organisation and representation, have fought for their rights and dignity throughout history.

We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the workers who have built our community, our economy, and our democracy.

Workers in Gibraltar’s economy have faced many challenges and hardships, especially in the past decade, when Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic have disrupted our lives and livelihoods.

Our workers – and our employers - have shown resilience, solidarity, and courage in the face of these generation challenges.

They have been the heroes and heroines of our collective response as a Community to this unprecedented crisis.

Whilst the GSLP Liberals are in Government, we will also continue to invest in the skills, education, and welfare of our workforce, to create more opportunities and prosperity for all.

So, let us honour those of our workers who have died at work, fight for the living and celebrate all our workers, and not just on 28th April and the 1st of May, but every single day.