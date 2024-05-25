The Diamond Boys, the sound of early 1960s Gib
Today at Alice’s Table we celebrate The Diamond Boys, Gibraltar’s skiffle group. They were the original Gibraltarian rock ‘n’ roll band as well, the first rock ‘n’ rollers, influenced by the pioneers of this genre coming from the USA, and some British bands in the day. So great was the impact they had on Gibraltar...
