The Heart of the Community: The GBC Open Day

By James Neish

£197,000. Se dice pronto. That’s the staggering amount we raised last year on GBC Open Day. It’s much more than a number – for many charities it’s a lifeline, enabling them to continue providing vital services to those who need them the most.

Every single penny raised goes to charity. The money has helped fund the work of Cancer Relief, which last year supported more than 500 patients and carers. The GBC Open Day also sponsors the lounge at Calpe House where patients can meet and chat to other Gibraltarians during treatment in London. It also provides money to a number of youth projects, helping give young people the best start in life. They are just some, very real, examples.

Every pound raised, every hour volunteered, and every smile shared makes a tangible difference in the lives of people right here in our wonderful community.

What makes the GBC Open Day even more special is that it is truly a community-driven event. From the volunteers who dedicate their time to set up and run fundraising events, to the local businesses that donate goods and services, to the individuals who turn up, rain or shine, to enjoy the day — everyone plays an important part.

The GBC Open Day reminds us of the power of local solidarity because big things happen when we come together.

This year GBC has been celebrating its 60th anniversary. From our documentary Recordandote: The GBC Story and our Anniversary exhibition at the start of the year to our current series 60 Years of News, they have reminded us how GBC has formed part of the fabric of our community for the past six decades.

Likewise, the Open Day has been a constant in our lives. For many it feels like family and for those of us who work on it there can be no bigger compliment.

As a TV and Radio broadcasting marathon the GBC Open Day has a unique ability to unite people from all walks of life. It transcends age, background, and circumstance, drawing individuals of all generations together. Whether it’s families with young children, local business owners, students, or senior citizens, everyone finds a way to take part, contribute, and feel a sense of belonging.

I’ve always described the event as the day when anything can, and normally does happen. Its beauty also lies in its unpredictability. And I’m not just referring to those of you rushing out of your house in pyjamas to win a prize and play along with us!

I presented my first GBC Open Day in the late 90s. It’s wonderful to sneak back in front of the camera for something that is so special to me. The atmosphere behind the scenes is electric (I’m not going to lie, also chaotic) and I see how hard everyone works to make it happen. The professionals at GBC make this show look easy – believe me it isn’t.

Today I invite you all to tune in and get involved. Enjoy every minute across Radio and TV.

The GBC Open Day belongs to all of us. It is a part of who we are. It’s a day that we can all take pride in, knowing that, together, we are making a lasting and positive impact on the lives of others.

James Neish is GBC’s CEO and joins the presenting line-up for today’s fundraising marathon.