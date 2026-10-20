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Tue 20th Oct, 2026

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Sports

The three Dalli brothers take top positions

By Stephen Ignacio
20th October 2026

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their 13th competition of the season last Sunday October 18 at Eastern Beach. A total of 19 members took part in an excellent event with 134 fish landed all released back alive.

Although the competition was scheduled for an early morning start, because of the thunderstorm it was rescheduled for the afternoon.

The three Dalli brothers put to good use their experience in beach fishing gathered over years participating in world and open international surfcasting competitions with great effect.

Trevor an expert in light line beach fishing ended up the winner with 2427 points closely followed by Dylan with 2320 and Christian with1709 points taking the day trophies.

Those that also deserve a mention are Nyle Soanes, Oscar Sanchez and Lee Licudi for landing a gilthead each with Lee’s being the heaviest at a kilo.

The three leagues are now taking shape with different groups of anglers fighting for top positions.

The under 18 leagues is being fought by Lee Licudi and cousins Nyle and Blaze Soanes.

The beach league between Charlie Carreras and brothers Trevor and Dylan Dalli.

The main club league by Charlie Carreras, Alfred Rodriguez and Dylan Dalli.

With only three competitions left anything can happen at the top of the different leagues.

The next club completion will be on Sunday 1st November more information to follow shortly.

Our gratitude to the Department of the Environment for removing the jellyfish netting and anchors.
Source Gibraltar Fishing Club

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