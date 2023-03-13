Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Through hundreds of unseen negatives, an artist connects with her grandfather

By Gabriella Peralta
13th March 2023

Sifting through her late grandfather’s old photographs, Naomi Martinez finally understood where her creativity came from. She had no relationship with him, Manolo Aguis, in life but in death she had found her connection. Both had loved photography without ever knowing of the other’s interest. The relationship between her grandmother and grandfather had severed years...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

Man faces money laundering and tax evasion charges linked to £22m in undeclared tobacco sales

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Local News

One last run ashore in Gibraltar for navy man with warm memories of the Rock

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Property prices stable after period of sustained growth, but expectations remain high

13th March 2023

Local News
Panel discussion ‘Embraces Equity’ for International Women’s Day

11th March 2023

Opinion & Analysis
Always with his guitar in hand, Joe is ‘old school magic’

11th March 2023

Features
Sonia Golt launches new book ‘Seeking inspiration’

11th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023