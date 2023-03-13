Through hundreds of unseen negatives, an artist connects with her grandfather
Sifting through her late grandfather’s old photographs, Naomi Martinez finally understood where her creativity came from. She had no relationship with him, Manolo Aguis, in life but in death she had found her connection. Both had loved photography without ever knowing of the other’s interest. The relationship between her grandmother and grandfather had severed years...
