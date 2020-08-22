Time travel - Chess
As I discovered only this week, the Austrian National Library’s digital archives include a complete run of one of the world’s important early chess magazines, the ‘Wiener Schach-Zeitung’ (Vienna Chess Paper.) Every issue is available to browse freely online. A treasure chest! For a while I didn’t understand why certain years were missing, but further...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here