Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 22nd Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Time travel - Chess

By Guest Contributor
22nd August 2020

As I discovered only this week, the Austrian National Library’s digital archives include a complete run of one of the world’s important early chess magazines, the ‘Wiener Schach-Zeitung’ (Vienna Chess Paper.) Every issue is available to browse freely online. A treasure chest! For a while I didn’t understand why certain years were missing, but further...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

National Day programme of celebrations announced

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

UK/Spain News

Junta prepared to lock down regions to control pandemic

Thu 20th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt unveils plans to redesign streets for ‘people, not cars’

Thu 20th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
1954: Young Nicholas captures a moment in Rock’s history

22nd August 2020

Sports
Amanda Carreras reaches an ITF circuit semi-final

21st August 2020

Local News
Caterers ‘disappointed’ with lack of consultation over new measures

21st August 2020

Sports
St Joseph’s bow out without a fight

21st August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020