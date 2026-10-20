TNP completes 12-part environmental podcast series

The Nautilus Project has completed a 12-episode environmental podcast series hosted by Michelle Rugeroni, exploring environmental issues, sustainability and challenges facing the natural world.

The series features conversations with guests from Gibraltar and overseas on topics including conservation, marine life, environmental advocacy and research.

Nautilus said the series aimed to raise awareness of environmental issues and encourage a greater understanding of the importance of protecting the planet.

Guests featured across the 12 episodes include Alexander Sanchez-Soiza and Mikey Rugeroni from Nautilus Gibraltar, Veta Wade from Fish and Fins Montserrat, Professor Alan Deidun from Malta and environmental activist Olivia Mandle from Spain.

Other guests include researcher Dr Alex Poulton, Ran Levy Yamamori of EcoNature Productions in Israel, Antoinette Vermilye of the Gallifrey Foundation in Switzerland and Dan Jarvis from British Divers Marine Life Rescue in the UK.

The series also features Severine Methion of the Bottlenose Dolphin Research Institute in Galicia, Dr Cathy Lucas from the National Oceanographic Centre in the UK, environmental advocate Natalia Rodriguez Ruiz from Spain, and Nautilus interns Kai Henning Kotschmar and Alice Broughton.

The full series is available through the Nautilus Project YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/@NautilusProject