Mon 28th Mar, 2022

Top British competition pushes Gibraltarian chef to excel, but national final proves elusive

Nico Fitzgerald (centre left) was presented with a regional finalist certificate by the Roux Scholarship Co-Chairman Michel Roux (far left), a two-star Michelin chef and a former judge of the BBC show MasterChef: The Professionals; judge Clare Smyth (centre right) who was previously Chef Patron at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and now is Chef Patron of Core, a three star Michelin restaurant; and Vice-Chairman Brian Turner (far right), who is well known for his appearances in BBC2’s Ready Steady Cook and is the President of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts. Photos by Chris Terry.

By Gabriella Peralta
28th March 2022

Gibraltarian chef Nico Fitzgerald has left top British culinary competition, the Roux Scholarship, at the regional final stage, but has described how the experience pushed him to learn. Mr Fitzgerald competed against 17 of Britian's best young chefs, in an intense regional final which included a mystery element. But he was not selected for the...

