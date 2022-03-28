Top British competition pushes Gibraltarian chef to excel, but national final proves elusive
Gibraltarian chef Nico Fitzgerald has left top British culinary competition, the Roux Scholarship, at the regional final stage, but has described how the experience pushed him to learn. Mr Fitzgerald competed against 17 of Britian's best young chefs, in an intense regional final which included a mystery element. But he was not selected for the...
