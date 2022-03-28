Top British competition pushes Gibraltarian chef to excel, but national final proves elusive

Nico Fitzgerald (centre left) was presented with a regional finalist certificate by the Roux Scholarship Co-Chairman Michel Roux (far left), a two-star Michelin chef and a former judge of the BBC show MasterChef: The Professionals; judge Clare Smyth (centre right) who was previously Chef Patron at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and now is Chef Patron of Core, a three star Michelin restaurant; and Vice-Chairman Brian Turner (far right), who is well known for his appearances in BBC2’s Ready Steady Cook and is the President of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts. Photos by Chris Terry.