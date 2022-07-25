Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Jul, 2022

Tourism bounces back from Covid but future weighs heavy for sector

Tourists have returned to the Gibraltar including the Upper Rock Nature reserve. While figures are still below pre-pandemic levels, there are clear signs of recovery. The sector’s optimism, however, is laced with concern about the future. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
25th July 2022

As the Rock’s tourism bounces back from the Covid-19 pandemic, the wait for Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union weighs heavily on the minds of those in the industry. Cruise liners are calling into Gibraltar, there are 39 weekly flights from the United Kingdom and coach passengers from the Costa del Sol have also...

