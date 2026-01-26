Townhouse mews scheme proposed for Europa Road site

An outline planning application for a new townhouse development called The Grove Mews Residences at 1C, 1D and 1E Europa Road has been filed with the Town Planner.

According to a planning statement, prepared by Gamma Architects and filed with the application on behalf of Hillview Homes Ltd, the proposed townhouse scheme aims to “revitalise the site, balancing new development with the retention of existing greenery.”

“Inspired by the olive trees, the design celebrates their slender leaves through a refined reinterpretation within the architecture.”

“The olive leaf motifis translated into patterns that evoke the dappled shade beneath an olive tree, reinforcing the visual connection to the surrounding landscape.”

“The existing olive trees will also be preserved, ensuring they continue to shape the site’s character and honour its heritage.”

“There is now a valuable opportunity to enhance the character of these sites and ensure they continue to meet the needs of Gibraltar's dynamic residential community.”

The site sits at the start of Europa Road, just north of the Alameda Gardens and within walking distance of Main Street.

It is currently occupied by low-rise residential buildings containing a mix of three-bedroom apartments, all with westerly aspects and partial coastal views.

The planning statement notes that the scheme “introduces a low-density townhouse mews development which substantially reduces the overall building height and number of residential units to eight, offering a more intimate scale that better integrates with the existing character of the area and minimises disruption to existing trees and views.”

The buildings would step down the natural slope of the Rock, with private rooftop terraces, balconies and internal courtyards designed to maximise natural light and ventilation.

Compared with an earlier proposal for a larger apartment block, the new design reduces overall height to ground floor plus four storeys, introduces substantial setbacks from Europa Road and seeks to present “significantly lighter massing” than plans previously presented and rejected at Town Planning.

The frontage would be pulled back from the boundary to create wider pavements, new planting, seating and an improved pedestrian environment.

“This design aims to address previous planning concerns and serve as a basis for further discussion,” said the planning statement.

“It proposes a lower-density mews of eight townhouses, minimising scale and better preserving the site’s landscape and views,” said the planning statement.”

“The overall composition is based on a repeated modular unit, which reinforces rhythm and cohesion.”

“However, subtle variations in window sizes, balconies, and rooftop elements (e.g., planters and glass enclosures) prevent monotony and add interest.”

“This scheme replaces the previous large apartment block with eight townhouses, reducing the height to ground floor plus four storeys and incorporating substantial setbacks particularly at ground level.”

“This approach results in significantly lighter massing than earlier proposals presented and rejected at Town Planning.”

“It is essential to consider the proposed development in relation to its urban context, ensuring the design sits comfortably within its surroundings.”

“The scheme also enhances pedestrian permeability by adopting an open-plan ground floor, creating visual and physical connections that strengthen the development’s contribution to the area’s functionality and character.”

Six existing vehicle access points would be reduced to two, with sixteen parking spaces and all manoeuvring contained within the plot, which according to the planning statement would improve traffic flow on Europa Road.

Environmental measures outlined include passive design features, green roofs, rainwater harvesting, provision for solar panels, and integrated swift boxes to protect nesting birds.

A tree strategy based on a survey carried out in 2023 proposes retaining mature wild olive trees at the rear of the site and introducing new trees and planting along the Europa Road frontage.

“The design approach places great importance on preserving the natural character of the site by retaining the majority of existing trees,” said the statement.

“Mature and significant specimens are integrated into the project, ensuring they continue to define the identity and atmosphere of the place.”

“Only smaller, less significant trees, or those that conflict directly with the new layout, will be removed or sensitively relocated within the site.”

“This strategy allows the project to respect and enhance the existing landscape, while ensuring that trees of cultural, ecological, or visual importance remain central to the design.”

“In addition, new trees will be introduced along the frontage facing Europa Road.”

“These will enhance the streetscape, provide shade and greenery, and contribute to a more pleasant and welcoming environment for both pedestrians and future residents.”

The application is yet to be debated by the Development and Planning Commission and the closing date for public comments is January 21, 2026.