Treaty negotiation was ‘an obstacle to break through’ in Spain/UK relations, Sanchez says

The negotiation for a treaty on Gibraltar was like “an obstacle to break through”, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in an interview published on Friday.

In the interview with the New Statesman magazine, Mr Sanchez highlighted the importance of the relationship between Spain and the UK, the only two major European nations led by socialist governments.

He recognised a “clear need” for both countries to learn from each other, underlining the importance within that of reaching agreement on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the EU.

“This issue of Gibraltar was like an obstacle to break through,” he told the magazine.

Asked about whether Spain would support the UK rejoining the EU, given polling in both countries favours such an outcome, Mr Sanchez was resolute.

“Absolutely,” he said.

“We miss the UK within the European Union.”

“I think there is a clear need to have the UK on board again, especially nowadays.”