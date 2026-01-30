Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Treaty negotiation was ‘an obstacle to break through’ in Spain/UK relations, Sanchez says

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a bilateral meeting at the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, last year. Photo by Kin Cheung/PA

By Chronicle Staff
30th January 2026

The negotiation for a treaty on Gibraltar was like “an obstacle to break through”, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in an interview published on Friday.

In the interview with the New Statesman magazine, Mr Sanchez highlighted the importance of the relationship between Spain and the UK, the only two major European nations led by socialist governments.

He recognised a “clear need” for both countries to learn from each other, underlining the importance within that of reaching agreement on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the EU.

“This issue of Gibraltar was like an obstacle to break through,” he told the magazine.

Asked about whether Spain would support the UK rejoining the EU, given polling in both countries favours such an outcome, Mr Sanchez was resolute.

“Absolutely,” he said.

“We miss the UK within the European Union.”

“I think there is a clear need to have the UK on board again, especially nowadays.” 

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Local News

Severe weather causes disruption across Gibraltar as winds reach gale force

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Brexit

Preparatory work for treaty implementation gears up 

Fri 30th Jan, 2026

Local News

Warnings issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds on Wednesday

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Local News

Teachers’ union raises ‘grave concern’ over severe weather school plans

Wed 28th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK Govt pressed again in Commons on Gib impact of new gaming tax 

30th January 2026

UK/Spain News
UK has ‘credible’ plans for defence of OTs, Commons told

29th January 2026

UK/Spain News
Storm Kristin leaves 250 evacuated in the Campo as Algeciras port closes and damage mounts 

28th January 2026

UK/Spain News
UK pushes ahead with online gambling tax change despite concerns, including over Gib

14th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026