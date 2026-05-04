Emergency services extinguish vehicle fire in centre of town

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire outside the Elliott Hotel in the centre of town on Sunday.

The car caught fire while the driver was inside but no one was hurt in the incident, although there was some damage to the hotel canopy.

Dramatic video circulating on social media showed the car in flames as firefighters arrived to tackle the blaze.

"Emergency Services responded to a report of a vehicle on fire at about 8pm this evening in the area of Governor's Parade,” a spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar Police said.

“The fire was extinguished by GFRS personnel, with no injuries reported.”

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”