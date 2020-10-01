Turkish authorities find cocaine on ship searched and released in Gibraltar
A ship that was searched in Gibraltar after it arrived here from Colombia but later released has been detained in Turkey after nearly six kilos of cocaine were found on board. The ship was boarded by armed police late September in the Bay of Gibraltar but released after a multi-agency search found nothing incriminating. But...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here