Wed 18th Sep, 2019

Local News

Two RHIB sightings at sea trigger security response

By Brian Reyes
18th September 2019

Two separate incidents at sea off Gibraltar triggered a major security response from law enforcement agencies and the British military on Wednesday morning, putting a focus on the Rock's permanent state of alertness even though it ultimately all came to nothing. The sequence of events started in the early hours when the Royal Gibraltar Police...

