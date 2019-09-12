UK Govt publishes Yellowhammer report, putting no-deal planning in the spotlight again
The UK Government has published the Operation Yellowhammer assessment of the impact of leaving the EU without an agreement, prompting fresh concern about the UK and Gibraltar's readiness for a hard Brexit. The report warns that a no-deal Brexit could trigger medical shortages and food price rises in the UK, as well as major cross-channel...
