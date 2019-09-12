Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Sep, 2019

Brexit

UK Govt publishes Yellowhammer report, putting no-deal planning in the spotlight again

Border fluidity is the main concern for Gibraltar in a no-deal scenario

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2019

The UK Government has published the Operation Yellowhammer assessment of the impact of leaving the EU without an agreement, prompting fresh concern about the UK and Gibraltar's readiness for a hard Brexit. The report warns that a no-deal Brexit could trigger medical shortages and food price rises in the UK, as well as major cross-channel...

