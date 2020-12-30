UK has 'political and moral obligation' to secure post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar, Commons told

The UK has a “political and moral obligation” to secure a post-Brexit deal for the people of Gibraltar, Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill has told the House of Commons, adding: “We gave our word.”

Sir Bob, the chairman of the Commons All Party Parliamentary Group on Gibraltar and a stalwart champion of the Gibraltarians in the UK Parliament, spoke up on behalf of Gibraltar during a debate on the UK/EU treaty.

"We gave a clear undertaking to the people of Gibraltar, who although they voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union are equally determined to remain part of the British family, that we would not leave them behind and would not leave the European Union without securing a deal for them to," he said, speaking via a virtual connection to the Commons.

"I hope that when he responds to the debate, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster will confirm our government and our nation's continuing commitment to use every endeavour in the coming days to get a deal for the people of Gibraltar that protects their interests and respects their British sovereignty."

"We gave our word. Our future reputation in a global role will depend on our ability to keep our word. And their is a swift and immediate instance where we can be seen to do so."

"That's a matter of political and moral obligation."

"Against that basis, I think there are constructive things that we can do, set aside perhaps divisions of the past, and work together as a nation, collaboratively, with our friends and neighbours and those who we have given our word to support and assist."

Sir Bob said he would support the Bill for the treaty.

