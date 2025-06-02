UK to support ‘mutually-agreed solution’ to Western Sahara, 'respecting self-determination'

The UK Government will adopt a new UK policy position towards Western Sahara, supporting a “mutually-agreed solution” that respects the principle of self-determination.

The policy was announced during a visit to Morocco by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, where a series of agreements were signed to boost trade and investment between the UK and Morocco, ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

“The conflict [in Western Sahara], ongoing for almost 50 years, has undermined stability and stifled prosperity in the region particularly for the Sahrawi refugees in the Tindouf camps,” the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

“As a member of the UN Security Council, and as a friend to countries across the region, the UK’s new position seeks to support a mutually-agreed solution to the conflict that supports the UN-led process and respects the principle of self-determination.”

“Approaching the 50-year anniversary of the conflict, it is vital that we leverage this window of opportunity to secure a lasting solution to the dispute, and one that delivers a better future for the people of the Western Saharah.”

On Sunday Mr Lammy said endorsing Morocco’s “autonomy plan” for Western Sahara, which would leave it under Rabat’s ultimate control, was the “most credible, viable and pragmatic” basis to achieving a “lasting solution” for the contested territory.

Until now, Britain has long said the status of Western Sahara is “undetermined”.

Mr Lammy’s visit aimed to strengthen an economic relationship valued at over £4 billion annually, with new partnerships unlocking opportunities for UK companies in sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and water management.

Public procurement opportunities in Morocco are estimated at around £33 billion over the next three years, including the possibility of infrastructure firms supporting World Cup host cities such Marrakech, Casablanca, and Rabat.

UK businesses will now be well-positioned to secure contracts supporting infrastructure developments in World Cup host cities, the UK Government said.

This includes involvement in the £1.2 billion Casablanca Airport project, part of Morocco’s ‘Airports 2030’ programme.

Further cooperation was agreed in the healthcare sector, with the UK set to support Morocco’s national healthcare transformation programme, estimated at over £2 billion.

A £150 million hospital project in Casablanca will involve UK finance and clinical expertise, including revenue opportunities for an NHS trust.

A separate agreement on water and port infrastructure, worth up to £200 million, will promote UK technology and expertise in sustainable water management and green logistics.

Additionally, a new procurement agreement will allow UK firms greater access to Moroccan public tenders, supported by national treatment exemptions.

Mr Lammy said: “Africa has one of the greatest growth potentials of any continent – this young, dynamic population makes the continent an engine room for growth.”

“Growth and prosperity will underpin our relationship with Morocco and beyond, helping forge new opportunities at home and abroad.”

“That is why I am visiting the country, to foster new business relationships between the UK and Morocco, and deliver on our commitment to strengthen our economy. These announcements mean UK businesses will be able to score big in the delivery of the 2030 World Cup.”

The Minister for Trade Policy, Douglas Alexander, said: “Morocco is becoming an increasingly important trade and investment partner for the UK.”

“Growth is this government’s top priority and stronger ties with economies like Morocco will pave the way for new opportunities, supporting British businesses and creating jobs.”

“UK companies are already securing major commercial wins in Morocco, playing a vital role in delivering critical infrastructure for the 2030 World Cup.”

The Foreign Secretary is attending the Ibrahim Governance Weekend in Marrakech, where he will meet with African leaders to discuss issues including climate change, security and migration.