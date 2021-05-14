Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th May, 2021

UK travel experts predict ‘bumper summer’ for Gib tourism

By Priya Gulraj
14th May 2021

A study by UK-based travel health experts Practio found Gibraltar is in for a “bumper year” of tourism from the UK, with 81,000 Brits expected to arrive on the Rock this year. According to their research, Gibraltar is set to receive a cash boost of £26,725,994 from these visits alone, with each passenger expected to...

