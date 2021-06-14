Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

UN reminded of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, as UK acknowledges Spain’s ‘pragmatism’ on Rock’s post-Brexit future

Gibraltar’s representative in the US David Liston and Madrid’s Permanent Representative to the UN Agustín Santos Maraver.

By Brian Reyes
14th June 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, on Monday for Spain’s “pragmatic approach” ahead of talks on a UK/EU treaty for the Rock’s future relations with the bloc. The two men met in Brussels on the sidelines of a NATO Summit and discussed Gibraltar during a wide-ranging bilateral meeting that touched on...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

Cross-border association suggests separate channels for passport stamps

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

UN reminded of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, as UK acknowledges Spain’s ‘pragmatism’ on Rock’s post-Brexit future

Mon 14th Jun, 2021

Local News

Dr Joseph Garcia appointed CMG in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Sat 12th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Clubs find out their opponents

14th June 2021

Sports
Taekwondo Development sparring championships

14th June 2021

Sports
Juniors beach volleyball tournament

14th June 2021

Local News
Honeymoons, holidays and memories as Rock welcomes inaugural CityFlyer flight

12th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021