Unite ‘disappointed’ with GHA bullying judgement, will appeal
Unite the Union on Thursday expressed deep unease following the outcome of the appeal in the GHA bullying case, indicating it would appeal the decision. “This judgment is at best disappointing and creates an environment for bullying employers to thrive,” said Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar. “The finding that intimidating and/or abusive conduct...
