Unite the Union secures 2025 pay agreement with Mitie Defence Gibraltar

Unite the Union has announced that it has reached a 2025 pay agreement with Mitie Defence Gibraltar following a period of negotiations.

The agreement includes a consolidated £1,300 basic pay increase for all employees.

The increase is pensionable and represents varying percentage increases depending on current salary levels.

For example, employees earning £25,000 will see a 5.2 percent rise, while those on £50,000 will receive a 2.6 percent increase. The on-call allowance will also increase by 3.2 percent.

Unite’s Branch Coordinating Official, Christian Duo, said: “This agreement is a significant achievement for our members at Mitie Defence Gibraltar. It showcases the power of collective bargaining and our commitment to securing better pay and conditions for all workers.”

“Not forgetting that Mitie pay agreements average in the UK stands at around a 2 percent increase. I would like to thank my Shop Stewards committee for their continued hard work and commitment, and we will continue to support our members and advocate for their rights.”

The agreement will come into effect according to the applicable date of each bargaining group, with the first implementation beginning on January 1, 2025.

Unite stated it remains committed to supporting members and strengthening its partnership with Mitie Defence Gibraltar.