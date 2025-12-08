University of Gibraltar celebrates sixth and largest graduation

The University of Gibraltar marked its sixth and largest graduation ceremony on Friday, December 5, 2025, celebrating the achievements of 119 graduates across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Graduates received awards from the University’s Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons), MBA, MA in Leadership and Management, BSc (Hons) in Adult Nursing, BSc (Hons) Maritime Science programmes (nautical and engineering), PGCE, Master’s in Marine Science and Climate Change, Master’s in Environmental Science and Climate Change and Applied Clinical Psychology programmes.

The ceremony also included the first cohort of graduates from the BSc (Hons) Computing and Entrepreneurship, MSc in Contemporary Healthcare, Masters in Education and Masters in Business Administration (Gaming), as well as four individuals who received their Doctorate in Philosophy.

The University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Catherine Bachleda, opened the ceremony by congratulating the graduates and highlighting the University’s focus on industry-relevant, high-quality programmes. She noted that for every graduating cohort to date, this had supported an average employment rate of 90% within six months of graduating, and that on average, 93% of University of Gibraltar students felt satisfied that the knowledge and skills they took away from their programmes would support their career aspirations.

The Speaker of the House of Commons and the University’s Chancellor, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, addressed graduates about the hard work and resilience required to complete their studies.

Sir Lindsay said: “As you leave us on graduation, I know you will take with you many happy memories, connections and lifelong friendships that will link you to this university forever.”

“So, finally, I would like to wish you all the very best of luck.”

“Take the experiences that you have gained and use them to inform new ones.”

“Take the knowledge that you have attained and use it to transform your life and the lives of those around you.”

“Today is your day – but it is also your tomorrow.”

Addressing graduates via a video message, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, offered his congratulations.

Mr Picardo said: “Many, many congratulations on your graduation. The University of Gibraltar is one of the things I am proudest of.”

“There are 119 of you graduating this year, 64% of you from Gibraltar itself.”

“You make your families proud; you make your government proud.”

“Be very proud of yourselves too.”

The Minister for the University of Gibraltar, Pat Orfila, also addressed the Class of 2025.

Ms Orfila said: “Class of 2025, may happiness and success always follow you. May you achieve what you want and remember nothing comes easy. You must work hard for it, and if you stumble, get up. Dust yourself off and keep going. You’ve made it this far already. All the very best for the future, and well done Class of ’25, you all made it!”

The ceremony saw the official installation of the University’s fifth Beacon Professor, Professor Julia Fa, in recognition of her outstanding and consistent contribution to work that examines the complex and dynamic relationships between people and nature, particularly in regions where communities depend heavily on natural resources. Professor Fa, who delivered her inaugural lecture in October 2025, joins fellow Beacon Professors David Abulafia, John Cortes, Clive Finlayson and Jamie Trinidad.

The University also recognised two organisations with corporate recognition awards for their contributions over the last year. Boluda Towage was recognised for its generous donation of a cutting-edge simulation suite to the Maritime Simulation Centre, providing cadets with opportunities to develop skills in bridge management, ship-handling and emergency response within a safe, controlled and immersive training environment.

Peninsula was recognised for its donation of a Maritime Navigation Simulation Suite to the Maritime Simulation Centre. This will provide the mandatory simulation training required by the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency, directly enabling cadets to progress towards their Certificate of Competence as Officers of the Watch.

Each programme saw attending valedictorians share messages with their fellow graduates. Valedictorians included Shayne Lopez (BSc Adult Nursing), Abigail Aguilera (MSc Contemporary Healthcare), Kelly-Anne Bacarese (MA in Leadership and Management), Lukas Kloucek (MBA Gaming), Anna Figueras (PGCE), Kathryn Cheeswright (Masters in Education), Emma Ocaña (MSc Environmental Science and Climate Change), Ann Driskill (MSc Marine Science and Climate Change), Clément Chii (BSc Maritime Science – Engineering) and Anfal Muhammad (BSc Maritime Science – Nautical).

Four individuals, Dr Robert Chandler, Dr Darren Cruz, Dr Judith Glynn and Dr Harshdeep Mangat, received their Doctorates in Philosophy (PhDs).

The University extended its gratitude to graduation sponsors Playtech and Grant Thornton, whose support helped make the event possible and contributed to the success of the ceremony.

Graduating students each received their certificates and a goody bag containing a locally produced lapel pin in the shape of the Gibraltar key. The pin references the University’s motto, “knowledge is the key to success”, echoes the key on Gibraltar’s flag and serves as a symbol of membership of the University’s Alumni Network.