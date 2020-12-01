Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

US Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
1st December 2020

A US Navy nuclear powered submarine docked in Gibraltar on Tuesday for what the Ministry of Defence described as “a programmed logistics support visit”. The Seawolf-class submarine sailed into the port early afternoon under escort from the Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron and the Gibraltar Defence Police. The MoD did not confirm the identity of the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Distressed swimmer dies in Catalan Bay

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Couple who found love in lockdown tie knot in Gibraltar, ‘the new United Nations of marriage’

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Spain warns ‘no turning back’ on border implications of ‘no deal’ Brexit

1st December 2020

Sports
Ten man Manchester 62 grab late winner as league table sees major changes

30th November 2020

Local News
‘Encouraging findings’ as Your Say poll finds 46% would take Covid-19 vaccine

30th November 2020

Sports
Lynx salvage a point after going behind to Bruno Magpies

29th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020