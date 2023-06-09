Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Verdict in McGrail trial expected on Monday morning

By Brian Reyes
9th June 2023

Stipendiary Magistrate Charles Pitto on Friday afternoon said he would not deliver a verdict in the trial of former police Commissioner Ian McGrail until Monday morning. Mr McGrail is accused of sexually assaulting a junior female police officer in the summer of 2018, while he was still in post and two years before his controversial...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

GSLA’s Summer Sports Programme to start early

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

In evidence to sexual assault trial, McGrail points to ‘contradictions’ in complainant’s ‘delusional fantasy’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Libyan man awaiting deportation released from prison after 10 months

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Libyan man awaiting deportation released from prison after 10 months

8th June 2023

Local News
In evidence to sexual assault trial, McGrail points to ‘contradictions’ in complainant’s ‘delusional fantasy’

8th June 2023

Local News
Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

8th June 2023

Local News
Senior officer investigating McGrail sexual assault allegations had ‘absolutely no concerns’ about whistleblower protection for complainant

7th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023