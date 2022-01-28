Westminster controversy ‘has not clouded’ Gib treaty talks, Sir Bob Neill says
Sir Bob Neill, the chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Gibraltar in the House of Commons, expressed confidence on Friday that controversy over the political future of Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not impact progress on a UK-EU treaty for the Rock. Mr Johnson, facing the gravest threat to his premiership over the alleged...
