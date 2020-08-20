Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Aug, 2020

‘Whiskey with Angels’ and Gabriel

By Joe Adambery
20th August 2020

Gabriel Moreno will launch a ‘Solo’ album on October 1st but unfortunately as this mad year has played havoc with the lives and times of all artistic communities everywhere, to say nothing about the rest us worldwide, his band the ‘Quivering Poets’ do not feature on this CD. Fear not though, because Adam Beattie, Pablo...

