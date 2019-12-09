With a tree on his back, a man runs, swims and cycles for a greener future
Welsh man and local resident Gary Evans is running, cycling and swimming with a tree as he trains for his Ironman ‘Tree-athlon’, which he aims to complete every month of 2020. He is not asking for money or donations, but rather urging people to plant trees, grow plants on their balconies and make Gibraltar greener....
